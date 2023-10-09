Uruguay strongly condemns Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and its people

9th Monday, October 2023 - 08:01 UTC Full article

“In the name of the government and people of Uruguay, we reaffirm the absolute rejection of terrorism and our commitment with the security of Israel”, said the release.

The Uruguayan government strongly condemns the multiple Hamas attack against Israel which has left over a thousand people killed on Israeli soil, according to a release from Uruguay's foreign ministry.

“In the name of the government and people of Uruguay, we reaffirm the absolute rejection of terrorism and our commitment with the security of Israel”, said the release. The Uruguayan embassy in Tel-Aviv is updating information to check on information of Uruguayan citizens.

Meanwhile President Luis Lacalle Pou on twitter called for the immediate cease of violence against the state of Israel.

“Our solidarity with Israel. We strongly condemn the Hamas attack and call for the immediate cease of violence against the people of Israel. Once again we condemn terrorist actions wherever they are taking place,” wrote Lacalle Pou.

The Israel ambassador in Uruguay, Michal Hershkovitz said it was “a terrible day for Israel and for the world”, on defining the situation in the Middle East country following the Hamas multiple attack.

“Dozens of Hamas terrorists broke into Israel with the purpose of killing, kidnapping and injuring Israeli civilians. They killed people in the streets, in their homes, in their vehicles. Hours after the surprise invasion and attack crossing into Israel, our defense forces are fighting back...”

“The attack was a complete surprise. We were completely surprised, Saturday was a festive day in our calendar and people in the morning were preparing to celebrate in the synagogues with their families, and terrorists took advantage of that”. The ambassador added that kidnapping civilians in a war crime. “Hamas launched this war with the intention of massacring the lives of Israeli civilians”.

At this time of such pain and suffering we are grateful to the message of solidarity with the people of Israel. And we are confident that the government of Israel is capable of defending itself and restoring security to all citizens.”