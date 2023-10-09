Uruguayan troops in Middle East not affected by war

9th Monday, October 2023 - 09:03 UTC Full article

Uruguayan military personnel in those areas have been ordered to remain in their units and their movements have been restricted

Uruguayan authorities reported Sunday that the South American country's peacekeeping troops in the Middle East were not affected by the Hamas attacks against Israel over the weekend. The Uruguayan Army troops deployed in Syria (UNDOF mission) and Egypt (MFO mission) are not involved and are in perfect condition, the Defense Ministry said in Montevideo.

Uruguayan military personnel in those areas have been ordered to remain in their units and their movements have been restricted, said Army Spokesman Colonel Alejandro Alcántara.

He also noted that an important contingent, an entire battalion, is currently deployed in the city of Goma in Congo, despite the United Nations' plans to withdraw from the region.

The Uruguayan Army also has a mission of some 200 soldiers in the Israeli-held Golan Heights, as well as a smaller participation of some 40 soldiers in a US-led force in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, where the South Americans provide logistical support.

Although heavy shelling and casualties were reported in Syria on Saturday, Alcántara said most foreign contingents were not affected. This particular area was also far from the Uruguayan mission.

Meanwhile, the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry urged Uruguayan citizens living in Israel to follow the recommendations of the Israeli government and remain vigilant. To date, no Uruguayan casualties have been reported.

Regarding evacuations, the Uruguayan government stressed that although the main airport was still operational, several flights had been canceled on Sunday, so it was better to check directly with each airline. Arrangements were also being made to leave the country by land, it was reported.

Interior Minister Luis Alberto Heber ordered that the safety of Israeli citizens in Uruguay be guaranteed. “We will remain on alert in order to provide peace of mind and avoid any type of incident that could jeopardize the security of people or institutions in our country,” Heber said.