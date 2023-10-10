Winners of the competition, Why I would like to meet my neighbors in the Falklands?

Some of the winners of previous years enjoying their stay in the Falklands

The Falkland Islands Government and the British Embassies in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay have announced the winners of this year’s regional student competition. Participants from the four countries were asked to submit a short video in English, in which they answered the question: “Why would I like to meet my neighbours in the Falkland Islands?”.

More than 100 students entered the competition. All entries were reviewed and representatives from the Falkland Islands Government and British Embassies of the four countries selected the winners:

• Julieta Asteggiano – Argentina

• Antonia Carrasco – Chile

• Bettina Alberti – Uruguay

• Josefina Vera – Paraguay

The winners will travel to the Falkland Islands in January, where they will spend a week experiencing the unique character of the Islands including its food and culture, nature and environment and meeting members of the community.

This year a student representative from Paraguay replaced the Brazilian candidate.