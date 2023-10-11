Falklands Patrol HMS Forth returning to the Islands with a new paint scheme

11th Wednesday, October 2023 - 15:02 UTC Full article

The maintenance period saw her talented engineers lead the way to conduct substantial maintenance on her hull, engines, shafts and even upgrades to weapon and communication systems

HMS Forth, the Falkland Islands patrol has conducted her first major maintenance period since she was commissioned five years ago and is now leaving Gibraltar and returning to her home in the Islands.

She arrived in Gibraltar last March, and after months, completing sea trials and training and sporting a glamorous new paint scheme is ready to return to her duties.

The maintenance period saw her talented engineers lead the way to conduct substantial maintenance on her hull, engines, shafts and even upgrades to weapon and communication systems. Improvements to mess decks and living quarters were also completed, improving the lived experience of the Ship’s Company.

Her Commanding Officer, Commander Easterbrook said: “HMS Forth has worked extremely hard over the past year, upgrading, and refurbishing our systems so that we can remain fighting-fit for another 5 years.

While HMS Forth left for maintenance duties in Gibraltar, HMS Medway which normally is in Caribbean became the Falklands Patrol