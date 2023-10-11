Uruguay: Pre-trial detention of Senator ordered in sexual scandal

Penadés is to be examined by doctors to determine whether he is fit to stand incarceration

Uruguayan Senator Gustavo Penadés, who on June 6 resigned from President Luis Lacalle Pou's National Party (PN), has been ordered to be held under pre-trial detention for 180 days while he faces criminal charges for the alleged sexual exploitation of minors, in addition to abuse and rape.

Penadés' defense requested a medical examination to determine whether the lawmaker was fit to stand incarceration, which was granted. The Senator said upon entering the courtroom Tuesday that he felt the “tranquility of innocence”.

The legislator was also charged with three crimes of aggravated sexual abuse, one crime of rape, contempt, corruption of minors, and one crime of violent indecent assault, Public Prosecutor's Office Spokesman Javier Benech explained.

On June 7, the Senate voted unanimously to strip Penadés of his parliamentarian immunity to stand trial for a total of 22 crimes.

Penadés' alleged accomplice, History Professor Sebastián Mauvezin, was also handed down 180 days' pre-trial arrest. Benech also explained that Mauvezin was charged with “the alleged commission of seven crimes of contribution to the sexual exploitation of minors in a regime of real reiteration as a perpetrator.”

On March 29, a PN member accused Penadés of child sexual exploitation. The defendant denied the allegations and vowed to sue her for defamation. However, 11 victims testified before the Public Prosecutor's Office about the case.

In early May, Penadés withdrew from all parliamentary activity after asking the Senate for a leave.