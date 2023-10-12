Falklands flagged Sir David Attenborough prepares for its Antarctic summer expedition

Sir David Attenborough delivering supplies in one of British bases in Antarctica

Having ended its Arctic expedition, icebreaker Sir David Attenborough has docked in Harwich before it will head off to welcome its new crew and prepare for the austral summer mission in Antarctica.

The Sir David Attenborough, Falkland Islands flagged took on stores at Parkeston Quay on Sunday to prepare for its next voyage.

The ship is one of the most advanced polar research vessels in the world is scheduled to spend time in Rosyth being refitted.

It will stay for a week before it heads off to Southampton, where it will take on different personnel and then head to the Falkland Islands.

There, further staff will join the vessel for the next mission into the Antarctic.