Falklands flagged Sir David Attenborough prepares for its Antarctic summer expedition

Having ended its Arctic expedition, icebreaker Sir David Attenborough has docked in Harwich before it will head off to welcome its new crew and prepare for the austral summer mission in Antarctica.
The Sir David Attenborough, Falkland Islands flagged took on stores at Parkeston Quay on Sunday to prepare for its next voyage.
The ship is one of the most advanced polar research vessels in the world is scheduled to spend time in Rosyth being refitted.
It will stay for a week before it heads off to Southampton, where it will take on different personnel and then head to the Falkland Islands.
There, further staff will join the vessel for the next mission into the Antarctic.
Sharon Korman was plainly wrong, as The Caroline “was used to establish the principle of ”anticipatory self-defense“ in international relations, which holds that it may be justified only in cases in which the ”necessity of that self-defense is instant, overwhelming, and leaving no choice of means, and no moment for deliberation“. This formulation is part of the Caroline test.Posted 25 minutes ago 0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caroline_affair#
Whereas, Kelsen clearly states ”It makes no difference whether the annexation takes place after an occupatio bellica or not.“
Assessment of the Totality of Argentina’s Claim to Sovereignty
“Argentina failed to submit the dispute to a body capable of adjudicating the competing claims. .... there is little reasonable doubt that Great Britain acquired definitive title to the Islands by prescription before 1982.”
But, after critically reviewing the bases for Argentina’s claim to sovereignty, one must conclude that Argentina never developed title to the Islands.
Applying the rules, extinctive prescription
one could conclude that this was a sufficient period to extinguish Argentina's claim in spite of her diplomatic protests. The establishment of the world courts changed the situation so that diplomatic protests were no longer sufficient to keep Argentina's claim to sovereignty alive.
The League of Nations and, later, the United Nations provided bodies capable of adjudicating the competing claims. ...
To avoid losing her claim by extinctive prescription, Argentina should have submitted her claim to the LON, the PCIJ or the ICJ....For over 50 years prior to the armed conflict of April 2, 1982, Argentina failed to submit the dispute to a body capable of adjudicating the competing claims.
Applying the rules concerning the mode of extinctive prescription to GB results in a different conclusion. Extinctive prescription involves possession,... ...However, since this was such a long period of time, exceeding eighty years, l7O one could conclude unde