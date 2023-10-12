Foreign Secretary Cleverly visits Israel, underline UK’s unwavering solidarity in the face of terror

The Foreign Secretary meeting survivors in the southern Israeli village of Ofakim.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and southern Israel on Wednesday 11 October 2023, days after Hamas launched a barbaric terrorist attack on the country. He underlined underline UK’s unwavering solidarity in the face of terror.

Demonstrating the UK’s solidarity with Israel and its fundamental right to defend itself against Hamas, James Cleverly underlined the UK’s support in meeting with President Herzog.

They discussed the UK and Israel’s ongoing security, military and diplomatic cooperation in the face of terror.

He also travelled with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to the southern Israeli village of Ofakim to witness first-hand the devastation caused by Hamas. On the first visit by a foreign minister to a site of the attacks, Cleverly met survivors to emphasize that the UK stands with them against terrorism.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “I’m in Israel today to show the UK’s unwavering support for Israel. The facts are clear. Hamas are terrorists. Israel has the right to defend itself. Hamas and Hamas alone are responsible and accountable for these appalling attacks.

”Terrorism must never be allowed to prevail.”

Since the attacks, the Foreign Secretary has spoken to counterparts from the United States, Jordan, Egypt, Germany, Türkiye, Oman, the UAE, Italy, the EU, Saudi Arabia, and the Palestinian Authority. He will continue to stay in contact with international leaders over the coming days and weeks.