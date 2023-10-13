Falklands have a new Acting Chief of Police until mid November

Chief Inspector Paul Chipolina from the Royal Gibraltar Police

The Falkland Islands government is inviting locals to welcome Chief Inspector Paul Chipolina from Royal Gibraltar Police who will be covering Acting Chief of Police Barry Thacker until mid-November. “Please give him a smile and a wave if you see him around”.

The current situation goes back to January when the Falklands government accepted the resignation of Michael Luke in his role as Chief of Police for the Royal Falkland Islands Police. His last day of service was on Tuesday 31 January.

Arrangements were made for an Acting Chief of Police to be in place until a replacement Chief of Police can be recruited.

Mr Luke said at the time he had enjoyed his time in the Falklands immensely working with his RFIP colleagues. “Sara and I have been met with such warmth from the local community that is the Falkland Islands. The Falklands have given us many memories and friendships that shall forever be with us”.

Speaking for the Legislative Assembly, MLA Roger Spink wished Michael and Sara the best of luck for the future. He added ”work is already underway to have an Acting Chief of Police in place as quickly as possible, this will bridge the gap until the arrival of a new Chief of Police”