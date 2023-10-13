Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, October 13th 2023 - 19:42 UTC

 

 

Falklands Legislative Assembly sends message of support to the people of Israel

Friday, October 13th 2023 - 07:43 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Members of the Assembly express their support for the people of Israel and condemn the horrific acts of terrorism from Hamas Members of the Assembly express their support for the people of Israel and condemn the horrific acts of terrorism from Hamas

The Falkland Islands elected Legislative Assembly has condemned the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, and has sent a message of support to the people of Israel at this very difficult time.

 The message says, ”The Members of the Legislative Assembly would like to express their support for the people of Israel and condemn the horrific acts of terrorism that the Hamas group have inflicted on the country.

Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Mark Pollard said: “My colleagues and I are shocked to hear of the brutality that has been inflicted upon both the Israeli people and tourists visiting Israel, some of whom are being held hostage. Our thoughts are very much with the victims and their families.”

Categories: Politics, Falkland Islands, International.
Tags: Hamas, Israel-Palestine conflict, Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands, Mark Pollard MLA.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 