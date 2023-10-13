Gibraltar, fourth election win for Picardo and his GSLP/Liberals alliance

GSLP leader Fabian Picardo walked into the John Mackintosh Hall victorious, as an exuberant crowd of supporters chanted ‘four more years’.

Despite opinion polls showing a win for the GSD opposition in the Gibraltar general election and a bad start in the count, the end result was a win for the incumbent GSLP. As the count progressed through the night at first it looked like the current government would be replaced.

However as more votes were counted, by 5am the trend was clear and a narrow win secured by the party led by Fabian Picardo, making this his fourth election win.

One of the GSLP candidates was not elected so the result is 9/8 for the first time and although as a result of introducing a new computer assisted counting system, the final result was not out until just before 7am.

With 95% of the vote counted, the GSLP/Liberals alliance scooped50% of the vote, and the GSD secured 48.2%.

At the late stages it became clear that the alliance had secured nine seats in Parliament with Vijay Daryanani left out.

The overall turnout was higher than the previous two elections, with 74.2% of the electorate coming out in force.

Independent Social Democrat, Robert Vasquez, received over 3,000 votes, coming in last and unable to win a seat.

