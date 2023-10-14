Infantry Patrol Competition in the Falklands' capital Stanley

14th Saturday, October 2023

Daily patrols through Stanley will start at 0600hrs from King Edward Memorial Hospital and ending at approx. 0730hrs at the FIDF Headquarters. (Pic BFSAI)

Starting on Saturday, 14 October 2023, until 22nd October, the British Army Roulement Infantry Company currently stationed at Mount Pleasant Complex will be running a patrol competition mainly through the capital Stanley.

his will include a daily patrol through Stanley starting at 0600hrs from King Edward Memorial Hospital and ending at approx. 0730hrs at the FIDF Headquarters. The competition will end each day with a simulated action in the area of the shotgun range in the Rookery Ranges area.

MPC released a warning reminding people to be aware that there will be some noise from blank munitions, with the potential to disturb animals in the immediate area. Dog walkers may want to amend their routes during this period.

In related news MPC deployed Operation Careers Day on October 5 commanded by Flt Lt Matthew Le Put who led 40 personnel from across the RAF, Royal Navy and British Army to support the Falkland Island Community School Careers Day.

Following a kind invitation from the school, a dedicated team of military personnel volunteered their time to participate. The military set up interactive displays showcasing more than 15 career opportunities within Defense.

This ranged from the young adults cooking three course meals with military chefs, trying on equipment from a Typhoon pilot to cracking codes set by military intelligence analysts.

These sessions offered a rare opportunity for students to explore vehicles and technology used by the military, sparking their interest in their potential future careers.

The military conducted educational workshops on leadership,

discipline, and problem-solving skills, emphasizing their applicability in both military and civilian careers.

This included building bridges with engineers, an introduction to life saving first aid with medics and simulated coordinating aircraft with air traffic controllers.

These sessions were designed to build confidence and encouraged students to develop crucial life skills.

Joe Birmingham, a member of staff from the school and part of the organizing team explained that “There are always students interested in joining the military. The school and students are immensely grateful to the military as they had put so much time and effort into the sessions that they had put on.”

Operation Careers Day demonstrated the military’s dedication to serving the community and nurturing the future leaders of tomorrow. Through meticulous planning and execution, Mount Pleasant Complex not only fulfilled its mission but also left a positive lasting impression on the students and community.