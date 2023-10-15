Lula confers with Egyptian and Palestine Presidents about evacuation of Brazilian nationals

15th Sunday, October 2023 - 16:35 UTC Full article

So far 701 Brazilians have been evacuated from the war-torn area

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held talks Saturday with the presidents of Egypt and the Palestinian Authority to rescue nationals of the South American country from the Gaza Strip, Agencia Brasil reported.

Lula spoke by telephone with Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, the Planalto said. The Brazilian President's Office also explained that Lula asked for support in the departure of Brazilians from the Gaza Strip while reaffirming the importance of achieving peace in the region.

The Brazilian leader expressed his concern for Palestinian civilians and also condemned the terrorist attacks in Israel. He advocated for the opening of a humanitarian corridor in Gaza and the release of all hostages as well.

In Lula's view, “the innocent in Gaza cannot pay the price of the insanity of those who want war.”

On Thursday, the Latin American leader spoke by telephone with Israel's President Isaac Herzog and reiterated Brazil’s condemnation of the attacks by Hamas, which he dubbed as terrorist acts.

Lula also told Abdel Fattah al-Sissi that, after the Brazilians cross the Rafah crossing, they will be accompanied by the Brazilian ambassador in Egypt to Arish Airport, where they should immediately board a Brazilian Air Force aircraft and said Brazil would soon be sending medical kits to Egypt, among other items.

The president confirmed that Brazil, who chairs the UN Security Council, will continue to work tirelessly to prevent an even greater humanitarian disaster and the spread of the conflict.

Both presidents reaffirmed their defense of the two-state solution and agreed to hold frequent consultations on the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, 22 Brazilians -including 14 children- reached southern Gaza on Saturday and were waiting to reach Egypt. They were reported to be staying with a Brazilian-Palestinian family after spending some time at a Catholic school. The crossing was suspended by Brazil’s Foreign Ministry due to security reasons. According to Brazilian Ambassador to Palestine Alessandro Candeas, no date has yet been set for the crossing. Candeas also said the situation was becoming increasingly tense after he received information that a building next to the school housing the Brazilians would be bombed.

In the meantime, the refugees will remain in “Khan Younes, which is just over ten kilometers from the border, where they will wait for the border to be reopened,” the diplomat added. ”It’s much safer to wait in Khan Younis than in Gaza,” he also pointed out.

So far, 701 Brazilians were repatriated from war-torn Israel by Saturday morning after the fourth Brazilian Air Force flight landed in Rio de Janeiro.

The Air Force KC-30 plane touched down on Brazilian soil at 2:44 am, with 207 Brazilians who had asked for government help to leave Israel after it was attacked by the Palestinian extremist group Hamas on Oct. 7. The Airbus 330-200 -KC-30 being its military code- was also carrying two dogs and two pet cats.

Some 14,000 Brazilians were said to be living in Israel by 2022, while Palestine is home to 6,000 Brazilians.

Three citizens of the South American country have been killed since Hamas' first onslaught: Karla Stelzer Mendes, 42; Bruna Valeanu, 24; and Ranani Nidejelski Glazer, 24.