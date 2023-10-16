Ecuador: Noboa wins runoff to complete Lasso's term

16th Monday, October 2023 - 09:59 UTC Full article

Noboa achieved in his first shot what his father could not in five

At age 35, Daniel Noboa Azin, the son of Banana tycoon Álvaro Noboa, was elected Sunday to become Ecuador's youngest-ever president after defeating lawyer Luisa González in the runoff, it was reported from Quito. Álvaro Noboa, one of the richest men in the country, had tried on five occasions to reach the presidency.

The conservative Noboa of Acción Democrática Nacional beat the leftwing González, who once was the political protegé of former President Rafael Correa, now living in exile in Belgium to avoid jail after being convicted of corruption. González was running on behalf of Correa's Revolución Ciudadanía party.

With a turnout of 82.33% and after 90.23% of the votes had been counted, Noboa Azin led González by 52.29% to 47.71%, which was deemed insurmountable.

“We have permanently counted on the participation of the national and international observation missions as a guarantee of transparency of the electoral process,” said National Electoral Council (CNE) Chairwoman Diana Atamaint.

The snap elections were triggered when incumbent President Guillermo Lasso decreed last May the so-called cross death with which he dissolved the Assembly (Congress) to avoid an impeachment trial.

In the Aug. 20 first round, González obtained 33.61% of the votes, followed by Novoa Azin with 23.47%, while Christian Zurita of Movimiento Construye garnered 16.37%. Zurita was a last-minute runner replacing fellow journalist Fernando Villavicencio, who had been assassinated days earlier during a campaign appearance in Quito.

Both candidates closed their runoff campaigns wearing bulletproof vests and surrounded by armed bodyguards.

“My call to the 13 million voters is to vote responsibly. The next president will receive an Ecuador with a strengthened democracy and a growing economy,” said Lasso upon casting his vote.

Noboa will rule for 17 months to complete Lasso's term amid an institutional crisis coupled with mounting violence, 27% poverty, and skepticism about a dollarized economy.

Eight leaders have been assassinated recently: a mayor, two municipal councilors, a congressional candidate, and a presidential hopeful.

“From tomorrow, hope begins to work, from tomorrow, Daniel Noboa begins to work, the new president of the Republic,” said Noboa from the patio of his house in the Olon commune, in the coastal province of Santa Elena after knowing the results when González acknowledged her defeat. “Our deepest congratulations because he won in democracy”, said González from a hotel in Quito. Upon completing his short presidency in May 2025, Noboa may run for re-election to a full four-year term.

Noboa, who will presumably take office in December, defines himself as a defender of free enterprise and with a vocation for social service.

Read also: Ecuador chooses new president to complete Lasso's term