First batch of Uruguayan evacuees lands in Madrid

16th Monday, October 2023 - 05:58 UTC Full article

The Uruguayan nationals who reached Madrid would fly on to South America on regular airline services

The Uruguayan Air Force (FAU) Hercules C-130 transport carrying 80 evacuees from Israel has landed in Madrid, Defense Minister Javier García confirmed in Montevideo. “Glad to have you among us. Welcome to Hercules FAU 594,” García posted on X (formerly Twitter).

So far there are no records of Uruguayans missing or dead in the war-torn Middle East. Some 90 Uruguayans have signed up to be rescued by the mission that arrived in Madrid last Thursday to await clearance from Israeli authorities to perform the humanitarian flight at a time when air connectivity was restricted due to the Hamas attacks.

The Uruguayans “have returned to Madrid and are beginning their return home in perfect condition, safe and sound,” García also explained. This time around, priority was given to Uruguayans who were in Israel as tourists and who will now fly on to Uruguay on regular airline services.

García also highlighted the FAU's swiftness to send the Hercules only 12 hours after the decision was made by President Luis Lacalle Pou together with Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo “and myself,” and congratulated the crew for shortening the original schedules.

Sixteen members of the FAU and Montevideo's Ambassador to Israel, Manuel Etchevarren, who was on leave in Uruguay, traveled on that flight.

“It is a great national pride to have professionals like the ones we have, to have accomplished this mission in an extremely difficult and complex situation,” García also remarked.

García then said a second airlift between Madrid and Tel Aviv was being planned for Monday “if everything works according to the authorizations,” most of which “have already been granted.”

The new mission would focus on Uruguayans residing in Israel who have nonetheless applied for evacuation.