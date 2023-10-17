Uruguay calls it a day regarding evacuations from Israel

No more Uruguayans have signed up for evacuation, it was explained in Montevideo

A Uruguayan Hercules C-130 transport aircraft performed the South American country's last relief flight, bringing out people from war-torn Israel to Madrid while Argentina was still evacuating its own Tuesday, it was reported.

The second and last Uruguayan flight from Tel Aviv to Madrid featured 72 people, including 25 children. In addition to 52 Uruguayans, there were 23 people of other nationalities: Spain, Peru, and Argentina. For the time being, no further missions are planned since no other Uruguayans have signed up for evacuation after 155 people were rescued.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Defense Minister Jorge Taiana announced that the next flight with Argentine evacuees would depart on Tuesday. So far, two flights have been made from Tel Aviv to Rome, carrying a total of 244 Argentines.

The goal is to get all Argentines out as quickly as possible, as an Israeli attack on Gaza is due shortly.

Taiana also addressed the situation of the Argentine citizens missing or taken hostage in Israel, describing it as a “horrible uncertainty.”

Argentine President Alberto Fernández spoke via Zoom from China with relatives of the Argentine nationals who were kidnapped by Hamas. He told them “the entire Argentine Government” was working for their release.

“I conveyed my concern and I made myself available to help them,” Fernández also told reporters covering his Chinese tour.