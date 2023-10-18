Russian parliament following Putin's orders revoked ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

President Vladimir Putin suggested that Russia revoke ratification of the treaty because the United States, alongside other powers, had never ratified it.

Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, on Tuesday voted in favor of withdrawing the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month suggested that Russia revoke ratification of the treaty because the United States, alongside other powers, had never ratified it.

Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said earlier this month that the move would be a “mirror response” to the United States, which never formally ratified the treaty.

“In the interests of ensuring the security of our country, we are withdrawing the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” Volodin said ahead of a debate and parliamentary vote on revoking ratification.

Lawmakers unanimously approved the bill in its first reading. It can be signed into law by Putin after passing three lower house readings and receiving approval in the upper house

Putin in the middle of the war with Ukraine also said he was “not ready to say” whether Russia might find it necessary to carry out live nuclear tests.

In total, 187 states have signed the treaty and 178 have ratified it legally in their parliaments. Of the nine countries that possess nuclear weapons, the United Kingdom, France and Russia have signed and ratified.

The United States, Israel and China have signed the document, but not ratified it. Meanwhile, India, Pakistan and North Korea have neither signed nor ratified the treaty.

The CTBT bans “any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion” anywhere in the world. Any resumption of nuclear tests could precipitate a new nuclear arms race between the big powers.

In the preamble to the treaty, the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating nuclear weapons is highlighted.