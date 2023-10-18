UN Security Council to address Middle East conflict on Wednesday

Lula is also concerned about the fate of foreign civilians trying to leave the war-torn region

A resolution drafted by Brazil about the ongoing military crisis in the Middle East will be discussed Wednesday by the United Nations Security Council in New York, Agencia Brasil reported. The South American country currently chairs the body.

The document would call for humanitarian pauses in the exchange of aggression between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group to allow humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip, it was explained.

On Monday, the members of the Council rejected Russia's draft resolution, which proposed an immediate ceasefire, the opening of humanitarian corridors, and the safe release of hostages, but did not directly condemn Hamas for its acts of violence.

Russia's proposal received five votes in favor, four against, and six abstentions. To pass a resolution at the UN, it needs the support of 9 of the 15 members and none of the permanent members can veto the text.

The Security Council has five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Another 10 countries are part of the rotating council: Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, to whom the South American leader conveyed his concern for the civilian population, including Brazilians and people from other countries who were trying to leave the Gaza Strip.

The Planalto palace also said that “the Brazilian president and the European Council president agreed on the importance of establishing a humanitarian corridor for the entry of medicines and food to aid the civilians in Gaza, as well as for the release of the hostages [held by the Hamas group].”

Lula and Michel reiterated their condemnation of the terrorist acts committed by Hamas and stressed the significance of strengthening the Palestinian Authority as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, The Brazilian Presidency also explained. President Lula requested that these matters be reaffirmed by the European Council.

