FIG announces new Director of Health and Social Services

19th Thursday, October 2023 - 09:13 UTC Full article

John Woollacott grew up on a sheep farm in Devon and studied a degree in Pharmacy at the University of Bath

The Falkland Islands Government has announced the appointment of John Woollacott as the new Director of Health and Social Services, who took up the position on Thursday 12 October 2023.

John grew up on a sheep farm in Devon and studied a degree in Pharmacy at the University of Bath. His career as a Pharmacist began in the UK, working across hospitals, community and the pharmaceutical industry before then moving to St Helena for six years. During those years he not only managed the pharmacy but also worked in procurement and logistics.

In 2018 John moved to the Falklands to work as the Pharmacist and during the government’s response to COVID-19 he also began to be involved in the general management and moved to being the Hospital Manager in 2021. In his spare time John enjoys the outdoor life that the Falkland Islands has to offer and also enjoys being a member of the FIDF since 2018.

Commenting on the announcement, John said: “It is a huge honour to be the next Director of Health and Social Services. I have had the joy of working in the KEMH for five years now and I know how hard the team work to provide care for the Islands. I’m hugely grateful to Tom for the opportunity to have a long handover period, and I hope to continue the work that he started. I’m looking forward to continually working and learning from colleagues and enabling a resilient and modern service for the community.”

Andy Keeling, FIG Chief Executive, added: “I am delighted to welcome John to the Corporate Management Team, John brings with him a wealth of knowledge from a variety of departments found in the health care services. I would like to take the opportunity to express my thanks to Tom Bale for all his hard work during his time as Director of Health and Social Services. I wish him and his family all the best for the future I know they all take away very fond memories of the Falklands.”

Portfolio Lead for Health and Social Services, MLA John Birmingham, commented: “This is great news for our community. John has been with us for a number of years now, not only working within the KEMH but also representing our community at His Majesty the King’s Coronation in the FIDF. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to Tom for his time as Director, he, alongside the team at KEMH helped bring the Falkland Islands into the endemic state that we are now in. I wish him and his family the very best for the future and hope to see them back in the Islands one day.”