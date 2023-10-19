FIG have appointed a new Financial Secretary with Falklands' knowledge and experience

The Falkland Islands Government has announced the appointment of Pat Clunie as the new Financial Secretary and will take up this post in January 2024.

Pat has a BA(Hons) in Economics and Geography and a Masters Degree in Business Administration, alongside being an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (ACMA). Before coming to the Islands, Pat held several Finance Director positions in contract-based organisations including; Relay Engineering and businesses covering waste management and construction services.

In August 2020 Pat came to the Islands to work as the Finance Director for FIC, in February 2023 Pat took up the position of Head of Finance for the Falkland Islands Government. Pat has decided to make his home in the Falkland Islands having recently built his family home and is in the process for applying for PRP.

Commenting on the announcement, Pat said: “I am very pleased to take over the role of Financial Secretary with FIG and be able to positively contribute to shaping the future growth and prosperity of the Falklands, which are now my home, through strong financial management.”

Andy Keeling, FIG Chief Executive, added: “Pat will take up his role in January 2024 and I am delighted that we have been able to fill the position of Financial Secretary with someone who is already part of the Government. Pat will bring with him a wealth of knowledge which will support the Government ambition to continue to improve our financial performance and processes. Tracey will remain as our Financial Secretary until the New Year but I will take this opportunity to thank her for all her hard work and dedication.”

Portfolio Lead for Corporate Government Services, MLA Roger Spink commented: “I would like to congratulate Pat on this announcement and look forward to continuing to work with him. Tracey has been a huge asset to the Government and I would like to thank her for all her work, not only during her time as Financial Secretary but also as Head of Finance. Her extensive knowledge has continued to develop our Islands and I wish her the best for the future.”