Investigators believe Argentine Senator found dead committed suicide

19th Thursday, October 2023 - 10:53 UTC Full article

Rodríguez was 41 and had three children

Tierra del Fuego National Senator Matías Rodríguez was found dead in his home in Ushuaia on Wednesday under circumstances that have yet to be determined but suggest a suicide, it was reported.

“Deep sadness over the death of national Senator for Tierra del Fuego, Matías Rodríguez,” Vice President and Senate Speaker Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) wrote on social media. Rodríguez belonged to the ruling Frente de Todos party, now renamed Unión por la Patria for the upcoming October 22 elections. “Dear comrade, may God and the Virgin help you rest in peace. My condolences to your children and loved ones,” CFK added on X.

Rodríguez had joined the Senate on Dec. 10, 2019, after serving as a national deputy for the previous four years.

“Beautiful photos of another October 17 together with great compañeros and compañeras,” Rodríguez posted on Tuesday about the celebration of a significant day for Peronists.

Rodríguez's body was found by his bodyguards with a gunshot wound that investigators said was consistent with suicide. He was 41 and had three children.