Security Council rejects Brazil’s proposal regarding Israel-Hamas conflict

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield was disappointed Brazil's initiative did not mention Israel's right to self defense

The United Nations (UN) Security Council Wednesday rejected by 12 votes to one and two abstentions Brazil's proposal of humanitarian pauses in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian extremist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, Agencia Brasil reported.

The resolution was originally scheduled to be examined earlier this week but was later adjourned until Wednesday.

After the vote, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield pointed out that US President Joseph Biden was currently in the region of the conflict, which she said demonstrated her country’s involvement in the matter. “Even though we recognize the Brazilian government’s desire to approve the proposal, we need that diplomacy to play out.”

“Yes, resolutions are important. And yes, this council must speak out. But the actions we take must be informed by the facts on the ground and support direct diplomacy efforts. That can save lives,” she said.

“The United States is disappointed this resolution made no mention of Israel’s right to self-defense. Like every nation in the world, Israel has the inherent right of self-defense,” she added

On Monday, council members rejected a Russian draft resolution on the conflict. The nation presented a plan for an immediate ceasefire, including the opening of humanitarian corridors and the safe release of hostages, but did not directly condemn Hamas for the acts of violence committed against Israel. The project received five votes in favor, four against, and six abstentions.

In Brasília, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira explained that Brazil, who chairs the Security Council, was asked by the majority of council members to devise a proposal that would accommodate the opinions of all members.

“After intense and multiple consultations, we presented a text that was accepted by 12 of the 15 members. This text basically focused on the cessation of hostilities and on the humanitarian aspect, creating a humanitarian passage so that third-country nationals could leave, including our 32 Brazilians, plus the possibility of sending humanitarian aid. Unfortunately, it could not be approved. There was a clear division of opinion,” he pointed out.

The UN Security Council has five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US. The rotating council includes Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. For a resolution to be approved, it needs the support of nine of the total 15 members, and none of the permanent members can veto the text.

