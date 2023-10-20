China and Brazil should join forces, Xi Jinping tells House Speaker

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Brazilian Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira in Beijing Friday that their countries should firmly support each other in the face of “a tumultuous world.” Xi also insisted the BRICS partners were the two largest developing nations on the planet.

Xi said his country's New Silk Roads initiative “is highly compatible with Brazil's reindustrialization and its growth acceleration program”, and proposed to use this “synergy” to facilitate the Brazilian and Chinese modernization processes, Xinhua reported.

Brazil has not joined the New Roads citing strategic agreements dating back over 30 years that made such an allegiance unnecessary, it was also explained.

Xi Jinping also conveyed to Lira his country's support to Brazil as organizers of the G20 summit and of the United Nations Climate Summit COP30 in 2025. The Chinese leader also hoped that Brazilian lawmakers “will actively promote exchanges and cooperation between China and Brazil, and contribute to the better development of bilateral ties”.

Relations between China and Brazil were boosted last April with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's trip amid growing hostility between Washington and Beijing. On that occasion, Lula advocated deepening ties with China “beyond commercial interests.”