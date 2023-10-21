Hamas releases first two hostages

21st Saturday, October 2023 - 10:27 UTC Full article

Netanyahu said Israel will keep fighting until the “final victory”

The pro-Palestine terrorist group Hamas Friday released Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Shoshana Raananan taken hostage since the beginning of hostilities on Oct. 7, it was reported. “From our side, it is a clear humanitarian step to show that our conflict is only with Israel,” a spokesman for the Al Qasam Brigades (Hamas' armed wing) said.

The group also argued that the gesture sought to “demonstrate to the American people and the world that the claims made by [US President Joseph] Biden and his fascist Administration are false and unfounded.”

Judith Raanan, 59, and her teenage daughter, Natalie Raananan, 18, live in Chicago and were in Israel visiting relatives when Hamas launched its offensive on October 7.

Relatives of the Hamas abductees, grouped under the umbrella of the so-called “Families of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters,” welcomed the release of the two women in a statement, recalling that abductions are “a war crime.”

Friday's announcement came two days after Biden visited Israel to demonstrate his country's “unwavering” support and defend the right of Israelis to defend themselves. He also compared Hamas to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group and said that the “atrocities” that the Palestinian organization has committed make “Daesh” seem more rational.

Despite Friday's measure by Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted his country would “fight until victory” in Gaza. “Two of our abductees are at home. We are not giving up on the effort to return all abducted and missing people,” Netanyahu said in a statement released Friday night. But “at the same time, we'll continue to fight until victory,” he said.

Asked whether Israel should delay an invasion of Gaza until more hostages can be freed, Biden replied, “Yes,” but the White House later claimed the President did not fully hear the question.

Early Saturday, Israeli planes bombed six homes in Gaza, killing at least eight Palestinians and injuring 45, Palestinian media said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak traveled Friday to Egypt, his latest Middle Eastern destination, as the conflict continues to grow. Sunak has already met with Israeli leaders and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism, and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you,” Sunak said. Later, he told Netanyahu “We will stand with your people, and we also want you to win.”