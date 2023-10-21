New batch of Argentine evacuees land in Ezeiza

A third Aerolíneas Argentinas flight carrying nationals of the South American country who had been evacuated through the “Safe Return” operation from war-torn Israel via Rome landed at Ezeiza's International Airport, it was reported Friday.

The Airbus 330-200 had departed with no passengers onboard Thursday morning from Ezeiza and arrived in the Italian capital shortly before midnight.

The 229 Argentines who had been airlifted to Rome on the Air Force's Hercules C-130 and Boeing 737 aircraft, included 14 military personnel who had been on duty in the area.

Aerolíneas CEO Pablo Ceriani explained that “so far we have brought back to the country more than 730 people” and that “between our base in Rome and the resources available to the Foreign Ministry there, we are facing an extremely dramatic situation.”

“Once again, Aerolíneas Argentinas is making its resources available for an emergency, demonstrating the importance of having a flag carrier,” he added.

Over 1,500 Argentines have signed up for evacuation from Israel. “We are working with each of the Argentine men and women in a context of many difficulties because now and then the alarms go off and contact is lost for hours,” said Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

Meanwhile, a bomb threat received Friday at Buenos Aires' second-largest air terminal -Aeroparque Jorge Newbery- proved to be a false alarm. Nevertheless, it resulted in numerous delays and some diversions to Ezeiza.

Around 9 o'clock Friday, the pre-boarding hall at Aeroparque was evacuated after a bomb threat, resulting in the suspension of all take-offs and landings. The threat, received through the Aeropuertos 2000 chat, did not refer to any particular flight. Airport Security Police (PSA) immediately deployed its Explosives Brigade and some passengers were deplaned for searches to be conducted.