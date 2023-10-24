Last Brazilian evacuation flight from Israel lands home

No further flights are scheduled at this point, Brazilian authorities said

A Brazilian Air Force (FAB) aircraft touched down in Rio de Janeiro at 4 am Monday after successfully performing the South American country's eighth evacuation flight from war-torn Israel, Agencia Brasil reported. This last batch consisted of 209 people and nine pets.

As per the latest federal government report, since October 10, 1,410 Brazilians, three Bolivian women, and over 50 pets have been transported from Israeli territory to Brazil. Another Brazilian Air Force aircraft, a VC-2 (Embraer 190), is in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, awaiting authorization to evacuate additional individuals, Agencia Brasil also said.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday that, given the current local conditions and the regular operation of Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, no additional flights were planned. Itamaraty also noted that a group of 30 Brazilians and their immediate families were awaiting removal from the Gaza Strip, taking shelter in the towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, near the border with Egypt. “The Brazilian government, through the Brazilian Representative Office in Ramallah, is in constant contact with them.”

Brazilian authorities also confirmed Monday that Brazilian national Michel Nisenbaum, aged 59, has been missing since Oct. 7, when Hamas militants first attacked Israeli territory. The Brazilian Embassy in Tel Aviv has confirmed the national's missing status with the local authorities.

Nisenbaum, who has dual Brazilian and Israeli citizenship, is the only Brazilian considered missing since the beginning of the conflict, in which three Brazilians have been killed by Hamas: Karla Stelzer Mendes, 42; Bruna Valeanu, 24; and Ranani Nidejelski Glazer, 24.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)