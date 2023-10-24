St. Helena residents in Falklands can transit to Jamestown via Ascension Island

24th Tuesday, October 2023

Following the completion of the runway works of the South Atlantic Airbridge to Ascension, residents of St Helena living on the Falklands have the opportunity to travel via Ascension Island

The Ascension Islands Government Resources Directorate has announced new travel arrangements that will enable residents of St Helena to transit between the Falkland Islands and St. Helena via Ascension. The UK Ministry of Defense have introduced these arrangements with immediate effect following consultations with the FCDO, AIG, SHG and FIG.

To request your booking, make enquiries or to request a copy of the relevant booking form, please email, flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac or call on 67000, extension 1111

Flight confirmation will be issued via email with flight details and baggage allowances. Please note that those applying for visas must ensure accommodation has been arranged on the Island through sponsors, by family, friends or a private booking at one of the Island's guest houses.