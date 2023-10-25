Argentine fisheries exports in nine months, 350,219 tons, 4.5% below 2022

Jiggers landed some 134,000 tons of squid and exports reached 129,000 tons, prices have been slightly higher 4% than in 2022.

Argentine fisheries exports during the first nine months of the year reached 350,219 tons, and US$ 1,36bn, mainly to Asia and Europe, but were 4,5% lower than in the same period last year, according to CaPeCa, Argentine chamber of fishing vessels and freezers. As is traditional for Argentina the main export items were hubbsi hake, shrimp tails, while squid faced lower catches, and whole shrimp given a bumper crop saw prices plummet 30%. A major issue in this situation has been the tepid demand from China.

Overseas sales of hake filets reached 45,000 tons, a 4% increase but with a slight drop in prices, the ton averaging US$ 3.208. Spain and Brazil were the main markets followed by the US which paid up to US$ 3,520 the ton.

Full frozen hake had Russia as the main customer at US$ 1,545 the ton and 25,000 tons. Jordan, Ukraine and Israel were the other strong markets.

The frozen full shrimp market was flat according to Argentina. Sales in the period were down 13,4% compared to a year ago, but revenue dropped 28,5%, since the price per ton skidded to US$ 5,476. Total sales reached 51.000 tons. Spain was the main market but demand was down 30% and 18% in price. China seems to be interested in returning to act but still too timidly. Italy on the other hand was positive increasing demand by 55% (6,000 tons),but Japan was down 39%. In both cases the price per ton was in line with what Spain paid.

Argentina sold 52,000 tons of Shrimp tails in nine months, 30% more than last year and the ton price at US$ 7.659. China purchased 15,000 tons but averaged US$ 7,026 the ton. Spain, Peru and the US followed. Russia also appeared but in small volumes.

As to squid there are no hopes of higher catches, and most of the volume has been exported. Jiggers landed some 134,000 tons of squid and exports reached 129,000 tons, Prices have been slightly higher 4% than in 2022. The main market was South Korea, (32,000 tons) at US$ 2054 the ton followed by China (24,000 tons) which paid US$ 2,265 the ton. Other relevant markets were Singapore and Thailand. The four countries absorbed 72% of the squid catch.

Finally toothfish and king crab. Toothfish sales jumped 25,5% at an average price of US$ 25.840 the ton, virtually the same as in 2022. As usual United States in the main market. Other sale destinations were not revealed by CAPeCA. As to King crab the volume of sales increased 47,9% and the price per ton was up 13,8% to US$ 21.109. The sole market US.