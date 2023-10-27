UN Security Council: Brazil drafting 5th resolution on Middle East crisis

Diplomatic representatives of Brazil, the country chairing the United Nations Security Council, are drafting a fifth resolution regarding the ongoing war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas after four previous attempts failed to garner enough votes or were vetoed by one or more of the body's permanent members, Agencia Brasil reported.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said he was working to find a proposal that takes into account the positions of all the members of the Council after previous submissions, two from Russia, one from Brazil, and one from the United States failed to be approved.

”We are working on a new resolution that takes the positive points of these four (proposals) that were vetoed and adds other aspects to see if we can accommodate the needs of all the players,“ Vieira explained.

He also argued that the resolution should contain all the demands of the Council's 15 members. ”I think a new resolution has to ask for everything, it has to ask for humanitarian assistance, it has to ask for a cessation of hostilities, it has to ask for a cessation of violence, it has to ask for the release of hostages, it has to ask for the entry of humanitarian assistance, of basic products, it has to allow the exit of nationals of third states, such as Brazilians,“ he said.

Regarding Israel's right to self-defense, a demand made by the United States to give its nod, Vieira maintained that this right must be exercised within the framework of international law. ”The whole issue is international law,“ he insisted. Brazil chairs the Council until Oct. 31.

Israel has been accused of not respecting international humanitarian law in its military actions in the Gaza Strip, as UN Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out at the UN Security Council session last Tuesday.

”I think the important thing is to vote and have something. If it's during our presidency, all the better, but our main concern is to contribute to a resolution on this very serious situation,” Vieira also pointed out.

On Wednesday (25), the US proposal was vetoed by China and Russia, who are permanent members and have the right to veto. Russia's proposal, presented yesterday, was vetoed by the United States and the United Kingdom, also permanent members of the Council.

The main differences were that the US proposal provided for Israel's right to defend itself, while the Russian proposal called for a ceasefire and the immediate cancellation of the Israeli Force's order to evacuate civilians from the north of the Gaza Strip.

Viera also explained that Brazil's position of abstaining from voting on the two proposals presented on Wednesday by the United States and Russia was to maintain neutrality. ”There was no need for us to vote for or against them because they were already vetoed. It was just a vote as president to maintain neutrality and continue talking to everyone and continue negotiating. Both (proposals) were already fatally affected by a veto when we declared our abstention,” he said.

The UN Security Council has five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The rotating council includes Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

For a resolution to be approved, it needs the support of nine of the 15 members, without any permanent member vetoing it.

