Rugby World Cup: England beat Argentine for third-place honors

28th Saturday, October 2023 - 10:43 UTC Full article

England flanker Sam Underhill was man of the match

England edged Argentina 26-23 Friday to clinch third place Friday at the Rugby World Cup. The match was played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Six weeks ago, England had beaten Argentina 27-10 in their opening group game.

The title will be decided in the clash pitting favorites New Zealand against South Africa. The tournament consolidated the southern hemisphere's supremacy with three of the four best teams stemming from that part of the world.

The unerring boot of Owen Farrell proved the difference Friday as both sides scored two tries, but the England captain landed four penalties and two conversions for a tally of 16 points while Nicolás Sánchez missed a late kick for the Pumas that would have leveled the score.

“You have to be able to play rugby a few ways, and we are developing that, and hopefully it will keep improving,” said Farrell after England made it 12 wins in the team’s last 13 meetings.

England flanker Sam Underhill, a late call-up to the squad and making his tournament debut, delivered a man-of-the-match performance, making 24 tackles. “It is a bit surreal. It’s been a great few weeks,” he said.

Overhauled by South Africa so heartbreakingly three minutes from the end of their semifinal last week on the same pitch, England found themselves facing a similar scenario as Argentina won a penalty with five minutes left. However, from far out on the left, Sánchez pulled it wide.

(Source: Al Jazeera)