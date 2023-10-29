Falklands: Remote radar facilities in Mount Kent becomes new refurbished outpost

MLA John Birmingham with Commander Brigadier Duff, he said the opening of the Mount Kent facility represented the first £10m of a £30m investment in BFSAI.

Earlier this week marked the official handover of new build accommodation at the 303 Signals Unit Remote Radar Head Mount Kent in the Falklands Islands, from the contract team Ramboll Volker Fitzpatrick to 303 Signals Unit. The ceremony marked UK's long-term commitment to the Falkland Islands' right to self-determination.

Commander British Forces South Atlantic Islands, Brigadier Duff, accompanied by Lady Camilla, officially declared the building open in front of members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, local landowners, contractor representatives and service personnel from MPC.

The old accommodation at Mount Kent which is being demolished, dates back to 1984, and it has been in constant use as a home from home to thousands of service personnel and civilian contractors since then. The new building boasts up to date facilities with impressive ecological credentials. Modern electrical equipment installed has already seen the monthly fuel requirement to generate electricity reduced by 400 liters per month.

Brig Duff expressed his thanks to all involved in the delivery of the program and said the opening of this impressive facility represented the first £10m of a £30m investment in BFSAI, demonstrating the UK's long-term commitment to defending the right of self-determination of the Falkland Islanders whilst improving the living standards of our dedicated personnel.

MLA John Birmingham expressed his gratitude for the continuing military presence in the Falkland Islands and acknowledged its importance to the prosperity and future of the Islands. (BFSAI)