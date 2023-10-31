12 occupants rescued as Argentine sailboat sinks off Colonia

The Carpe Diem was left adrift and sank an hour later

All 12 occupants of an Argentine sailboat that eventually sank into the La Plata River off the port of Colonia were rescued by the Uruguayan Navy and local volunteers, it was reported Monday.

The distress signal was sent Sunday morning from an Argentine boat “Carpe Diem” near Farallón Island. In their request for help, the all-Argentine crew stated that they were “without steering and with a waterway.”

It triggered contingency protocols from the Sea Search and Rescue Coordination Center together with the Uruguayan Navy and the Asociación Honoraria de Salvamento Marítimo y Fluvial (Honorary Association of Maritime and River Rescue).

The crew was found on the islet and the rescue of the 12 people began. Two of the crew members had to receive medical attention for signs of hypothermia and muscular injury. The victims were later reported to be out of danger.

An attempt was made to tow the small boat, but the plan was eventually dropped, the Carpe Diem was left adrift and sank an hour later.

The Uruguayan Navy's X account showed several images of the rescue and even of the sailboat itself sinking to the bottom of the Río de la Plata.

“One of the crew members showed signs of hypothermia, and the other a possible muscular injury, so both were treated in the port of Colonia for a medical emergency”, explained the Uruguayan Navy and then commented that they were “in good health.”