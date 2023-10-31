Rutley in Chile to celebrate 200 years of bilateral relations and to sign an Antarctica cooperation protection Letter of Intent

31st Tuesday, October 2023 - 12:52 UTC Full article

Minister Rutley, together with Chile’s Under Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Gloria de la Fuente

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office’s Minister for the Americas and the Caribbean, David Rutley MP, arrives in Chile, from Peru, to strengthen collaboration between the UK and Chile, as both nations celebrate 200 years of bilateral relations.

While in the country, Minister Rutley, together with Chile’s Under Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Gloria de la Fuente, will sign a joint commitment to work together to enhance the protections for the Antarctic.

The Letter of Intent on Antarctic Co-operation reaffirms both countries commitment to enhancing environmental protection for the Antarctic and to ensuring that it remains a region that is dedicated to peace and scientific research.

During his visit minister Rutley will also meet young climate leaders who have been selected by Chile to attend COP28 later this year. He will hear about their work with the British Embassy Chile and discuss the efforts of both countries to mitigate the impacts of climate change and achieve the roadmap to net zero.

The Minister will then go on to Villa Grimaldi, a former detention centre during Chile’s dictatorship to demonstrate the UK’s strong commitment to democracy and human rights, and to mark the 50th anniversary of the military coup in Chile and reflect on the suffering it caused.

His visit to the country also includes a trip to the Araucanía Region to meet and engage with members of the indigenous community, as well as regional authorities and local organisations that promote women’s entrepreneurship.

FCDO Americas Minister David Rutley MP said: “It is an honour to be able to visit Chile as we celebrate 200 years of bilateral relations.

”Ours is a friendship underpinned by longstanding historical links, shared values and commitment to democracy, and we’re putting that into action this week with a clear commitment to extend our landmark co-operation agreement on the Antarctic.”