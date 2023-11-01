Chile recalls Ambassador to Israel as violence in Gaza grows

Boric said Israel's offensive was beyond war against Hamas, whose actions he also condemned

President Gabriel Boric Font Tuesday recalled Chile's Ambassador to Israel Jorge Carvajal for consultations given the “unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law” in the Gaza Strip, it was reported in Santiago after a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

The document stresses the South American country's emphatic rejection of the military operations in Gaza, described as “a collective punishment of the Palestinian civilian population.”

The communiqué also mentions “more than eight thousand civilian victims, mostly women, and children” and reiterates the call for “an immediate end to the hostilities,” which is indispensable for “the deployment of a humanitarian support operation.”

“Given the unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law that Israel has incurred in the Gaza Strip, as the Government of Chile we have decided to call for consultations in Santiago the Chilean ambassador to Israel, Jorge Carvajal,” said Boric on social media.

“420 children are being injured or killed DAILY in Gaza by the Netanyahu-led State of Israel. They are not 'collateral damage' of the war against Hamas, but its main victims, along with innocent civilians, mainly women. source? The head of Unicef,” Boric also pointed out. This is not part of the “war against Hamas,” he added.

“From Chile, we have sent humanitarian support to Palestine, supported the actions being promoted by the UN so that there is a ceasefire and we will continue to seek ways of collaboration to stop this massacre,” added Boric, who also condemned the attacks and kidnappings carried out by Hamas.

“And in case anyone doubts it, we do all this without hesitation in condemning the attacks and kidnappings perpetrated by Hamas. Humanity is not sustained by ties that dehumanize. Nothing justifies this barbarism in Gaza. Nothing,” Boric insisted.