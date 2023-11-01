Falklands Remembrance Sunday 12 November

Gilbert House, seat of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has made public the arrangements for Sunday 12 November 2023, Remembrance Sunday. The Annual Service of Remembrance, this year commemorating the 105th anniversary of the end of the First World War, will be held in Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 9.30 am.

The Falklands Governor, the Commander British Forces, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Veterans, resident and visiting Veterans, together with Senior Officers of the Armed Services will be attending this Service. The Service will be led by the Reverend Hayley Argles-Grant and other local ministers. During the Service a collection will be made for the Poppy Appeal. The congregation is requested to be seated in the Cathedral by 9.15 am. Seating will be on a first come first served basis.

At 10.35 the Parade, consisting of detachments representing the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, Falkland Islands Defense Force, Associations and Veterans (Resident and Visiting) will form up on Ross Road East and march into position at the Cross of Sacrifice. The flow of traffic will be controlled on Ross Road East in the B Slip and Stanley Cemetery area to facilitate this march.

Youth organizations will be present at the Cross of Sacrifice.

At 10.48 am the Governor, Members of the Legislative Assembly and the Commander British Forces and Minister for Defense People at the Ministry of Defense will arrive at the Cross of Sacrifice. A short service will then be held and the Roll of Honor read out.

There will be two minutes silence at approximately 11.00 am marked by the firing of the saluting guns on Victory Green.

Governor Alison Blake CMG, Gavin Short MLA, Commander British Forces will lay wreaths. Others wishing to lay wreaths will then do so.

This is an important public occasion and it is earnestly hoped that as many members of the community as possible will attend this observance ceremony and play an equal part in honoring and remembering all those who have given their lives for the peace and freedom we enjoy today. It is appropriate for medals to be worn on this occasion.

The flow of traffic will be controlled, during the observance ceremony, at the junction of Snake Hill and James Street, the junction of Hebe Street with Ross Road and Ross Road East, east of the Cross of Sacrifice, in the vicinity of Lafone House. Drivers of vehicles are requested to await the departure of the parade before moving off.