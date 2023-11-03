Argentine and Brazilian football fans clash in Rio ahead of Libertadores Cup final

Boca Juniors have won the Libertadores Cup six times, but it would be a first for “Flu”

At least two Argentine football fans of Boca Juniors were arrested Thursday in Rio de Janeiro as they reportedly clashed with supporters of Fluminense. Both teams are to play the Libertadores Cup final next Saturday at the legendary Maracana Stadium.

Rio de Janeiro State Military Police said on X that “two Argentine fans were arrested this afternoon on Copacabana beach, after being involved in a disturbance on the sand strip.”

According to Boca Juniors fans postings, there were “ambushes by Fluminense fans against Boca fans near the Copacabana Fanzone. Chaotic scene in Rio de Janeiro 48 hours before the final.”

¡Qué feo se está poniendo el tema en Río de Janeiro! Y eso que todavía falta llegar muchísima gente de Boca. pic.twitter.com/8T3txucOVs — Diego Borinsky (@diegoborinsky) November 2, 2023

Argentine media also said the police's intervention was focused on the Boca fans alone after “a group of Fluminense supporters went directly to attack them, causing running, robberies and aggressions,” according to Olé. “In the afternoon, the police began to throw tear gas at the crowd and fired rubber bullets at will,” the sports daily went on.

“There is no doubt that the police acted against the Argentines when it was the Fluminense fans who incited the violence in the afternoon,” it stressed.

Entre 10 hinchas del Flu le pegan a uno de Boca. Una vergüenza total. ¿La policía? Ausente.pic.twitter.com/B7PRupZbUZ — Diego Borinsky (@diegoborinsky) November 3, 2023

While Boca Juniors have won the Libertadores Cup six times, it would be a first for “Flu.”

Video footage available on the internet showed a group of radical Flu fans who charged against Boca fans, havoc and fighting thus ensuing.

Violence had been mounting previously on social media, it was reported.