Confirmed avian flu case in the Falklands; Stanley becomes control zone until November 23

On Monday 30 October 2023 a Southern Fulmar was found dead at a Stanley property. As per current policy, while one dead bird does not reach the threshold of suspicion for avian influenza, birds that are not usually found in the Falkland Islands are routinely swabbed for surveillance. Unfortunately, this bird tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. Given that this is an isolated case of one bird, that is only common off-shore, a full protection zone will not be declared. However, a temporary control zone has been declared and is attached. The declaration says:

1) All of Stanley is declared a temporary control zone until Thursday 23 November 2023

2) With immediate effect you MUST NOT move live poultry, eggs, open feed or used poultry bedding out of Stanley until the temporary control zone is lifted

3) With immediate effect you MUST NOT move live poultry into Stanley (eggs, feed and other poultry products may be bought in) until the temporary control zone is lifted

4) You must confine poultry in secure runs with netting to prevent access by wild birds by Thursday 9 November 2023

Members of the public are advised to follow strict bio-security measures and use the footbaths at common sites where they are provided.

FIG have prepared information and guidance about bird flu and preventative measures to try and reduce the spread of the virus. This guidance can be found here: https://falklands.gov.fk/agriculture/avian-influenza

Please note that the situation may change rapidly. The public are reminded to NOT TOUCH dead or sick birds but report them to the Veterinary Services on 27366 or 55366 out of hours.