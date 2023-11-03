French tourist dies in Buenos Aires after robbery

André René Meteier had a daughter living in the Argentine capital

A 77-year-old French tourist dropped dead of an apparent heart attack at a police station in Buenos Aires Thursday. He was going to file a report after he had been robbed of his belongings when he was about to board an intercity bus at the Retiro Terminal in the Argentine capital.

The victim was identified as André René Meteier. According to his wife's testimony, they had gone to the police station to report that a backpack had been stolen in the vicinity of the Retiro bus terminal.

“They were looking for a phone to change the tickets because he didn't want to miss the bus. And that's when he collapsed,” investigators were quoted as saying by local media.

After Meteier's death, his wife was assisted by the public welfare psychologists, as she was in a state of shock as the Tourist Police was summoned to send an interpreter who mediated between the woman and the professionals.

Although there was no physical violence against Meteier, he was “very nervous because of the situation experienced,” it was explained. “The couple has a daughter living in the City of Buenos Aires, who was informed of what had happened,” it was also explained.

It remains to be determined whether the victim died of heart failure or as a consequence of the fall when he hit his head against the floor.

Police sources said they were looking for the perpetrators of the crime.