Woman commander for the US Navy

3rd Friday, November 2023 - 20:28 UTC Full article

Lisa Franchetti is a surface warfare officer who has commanded at all levels, including a naval destroyer and two stints as an aircraft carrier strike group

The most powerful navy in the world has a woman commander, Admiral Lisa Franchetti. Her nomination was confirmed by the US Senate, and she also becomes the first woman to serve as member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

She was approved as Chief of Naval Operations in a 95-1 vote. Her historic promotion had been delayed by months.

When she was tapped by President Joe Biden in July, Franchetti joined a growing contingent of senior general and flag officers whose promotions were held up by a Republican senator.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville has blocked nominees in protest of the Pentagon's travel policy for service members seeking abortion.

After the Supreme Court last year overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling recognizing a constitutional right to abortion, the Pentagon said it would cover travel costs for service members who have to fly out of state for an abortion because of their state's laws.

Lisa Franchetti is a surface warfare officer who has commanded at all levels, including a naval destroyer and two stints as an aircraft carrier strike group commander.

She brings with her 38 years of experience and is the second woman in the US Navy to be promoted to four-star admiral.

After Franchetti's confirmation, General David W. Allvin was confirmed as the next Air Force chief of staff. Marine Corps Lt. General Christopher Mahoney was confirmed as assistant commandant of the Marine Corps.