Alberto Fernández discusses Middle East crisis with Jewish leaders

4th Saturday, November 2023 - 11:15 UTC Full article

Fernández briefed DAIA and AMIA leaders on the diplomatic efforts undertaken for the release of the hostages

President Alberto Fernández met Friday with representatives of the Jewish community in Argentina to discuss the situation of nationals of the South American country held hostage by the terrorist group Hamas, it was reported in Buenos Aires.

Joining Fernández at the gathering at Casa Rosada was Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, who welcomed Argentine Israelite Welfare Association (AMIA) President Amos Linetzky, and his colleague of the Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA), Jorge Knoblovits, in addition to Latin American Jewish Congress Executive Director Claudio Epelman, and Argentine Zionist Organization (OSA) Secretary-General Federico Nemetsky.

Fernández briefed his guests on the work undertaken by his government for the release of the hostages while the Jewish authorities expressed their gratitude for the repatriation of those stranded in war-torn Israel, where at least nine Argentines have been killed so far.

Cafiero would also participate in other events throughout the day in Buenos Aires focused on the ongoing Middle East crisis.

“Invited by the Israeli ambassador in Argentina, Eyal Sela, I joined the international campaign 'Free them' and asked for the unconditional release of the Argentine hostages kidnapped by Hamas,” said Cafiero on X.

“Today we welcomed Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, who lit a candle in memory of those murdered by Hamas and joined the demand for the release of the more than 200 hostages kidnapped by this terrorist organization, among them Argentine men, women, and children,” the Israel-in-Argentina account noted.