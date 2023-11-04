Record oil and gas output reported in Brazil

After extraction in September this year reached 4.666 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, authorities in South America's largest country spoke of record oil and gas production, Agencia Brasil reported citing oil authority ANP sources.

Oil production stood at 3.672 million barrels per day, up 6.1% from the previous month and 16.7% from September 2022.

Natural gas production in September was 157.99 million cubic meters per day, up 6.9% from the previous month and 10.4% from September last year.

The extraction of fossil fuels at sea is far higher than from onshore fields. Offshore wells yielded 97.6% of the oil and 87.2% of the natural gas, it was also explained.

The fields operated by Petrobras —both by itself and in consortium—accounted for 89.02% of the total output. The fields operated exclusively by the state-owned company represented 24.4% of the national production.

Oil and gas extracted from pre-salt layers made up 77 percent of Brazil’s production. The output reached 3.594 million barrels per day, up 9.5% from the previous month. This amount stems from 144 wells.

In September, the Tupi field, in the pre-salt Santos basin, was the top producer of oil and gas, boasting 902,40 thousand barrels of oil per day.

Of every 100 barrels produced in Brazil, 86 come from reservoirs geographically linked to Rio de Janeiro, a location also ranking first in natural gas production, with 75% of the amount extracted. São Paulo comes second for both oil and gas production.

According to the Brazilian Oil and Gas Institute, using data compiled in July 2023, Brazil is the world’s ninth-largest oil producer and the first in Latin America. The US, Russia, and Saudi Arabia are the top three, accounting for over 40% of global production.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)