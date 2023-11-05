Falklands: Public meeting with lawmakers Monday at Goose Green Social Club

Gilbert House, Office of the Legislative Assembly

Gilbert House has reported that members of the Legislative Assembly will be holding a public meeting on Monday 6th November, 16.30 Goose Green Social Club, this will be an open session.

Likewise the next meeting of the Public Accounts Committee will be held on Thursday 9th November commencing at 10.30am in the PAC Offices on Dean Street. Members of the public may attend but not speak at the meeting.

Copies of the Agenda and public papers are available by contacting the Secretary, Mrs Nancy Locke, on 22905 or pacsecretary@horizon.co.fk

Finally regarding access of public information to Executive Council Papers, the following are available at the Office of the Legislative Assembly, Gilbert House

Paper Titles Paper Numbers

Maritime (Amendment) Bill 2023 61-23P Draft Maritime (Ship-to-Ship Transfers) Regulations 91-23P Falkland Islands Gazette - Online Publication 131-23P Clerk of the Councils’ Report: 1 July – 30 September 2023 144-23P

Education Annual Report 2022-2023 145-23P

FIDC Corporate Business Plan 2024-2029 147-23P

Short Medical Form – update 2023 149-23P

Fishing Licence and Transhipment Fees 2024 150-23P

Revision of the Falkland Islands Safeguarding

Children Board (FISCB) Safeguarding Children and

Young People Procedures 2023 151-23P

Currency (Coins) Regulations Order 2023 154-23P

The papers will also be available on the website.