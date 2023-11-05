Falklands: Public meeting with lawmakers Monday at Goose Green Social Club

Gilbert House has reported that members of the Legislative Assembly will be holding a public meeting on Monday 6th November, 16.30 Goose Green Social Club, this will be an open session.
Likewise the next meeting of the Public Accounts Committee will be held on Thursday 9th November commencing at 10.30am in the PAC Offices on Dean Street. Members of the public may attend but not speak at the meeting.
Copies of the Agenda and public papers are available by contacting the Secretary, Mrs Nancy Locke, on 22905 or pacsecretary@horizon.co.fk
Finally regarding access of public information to Executive Council Papers, the following are available at the Office of the Legislative Assembly, Gilbert House
Paper Titles Paper Numbers
Maritime (Amendment) Bill 2023 61-23P Draft Maritime (Ship-to-Ship Transfers) Regulations 91-23P Falkland Islands Gazette - Online Publication 131-23P Clerk of the Councils’ Report: 1 July – 30 September 2023 144-23P
Education Annual Report 2022-2023 145-23P
FIDC Corporate Business Plan 2024-2029 147-23P
Short Medical Form – update 2023 149-23P
Fishing Licence and Transhipment Fees 2024 150-23P
Revision of the Falkland Islands Safeguarding
Children Board (FISCB) Safeguarding Children and
Young People Procedures 2023 151-23P
Currency (Coins) Regulations Order 2023 154-23P
The papers will also be available on the website.
