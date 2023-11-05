Watch out for jellyfish in UK warmer waters

The most commonly spotted in UK waters were the huge barrel jellyfish - but rarer warm-water crystal jellyfish were also seen.

Jellyfish sightings in UK waters jumped by 32% compared to the previous year, according to the Marine Conservation Society. Most were on the UK's west coasts, particularly in Cornwall and Wales, and 11% were of large blooms of more than 100.

Jellyfish populations vary naturally over time - but climate change warming the UK seas is creating favorable conditions, says the Marine Conservation Society. For example a marine heat wave in June increased UK water temperatures by about 3-4C.

In August oceans hit their highest global average temperature on record.

The barrel, or “dustbin-lid”, jellyfish can grow to more than one meter in diameter, and rather than tentacles, it has eight thick, frilled arms.

The Marine Conservation Society has been asking the public to report sightings of jellyfish for 20 years.

Dr Abigail McQuatters-Gollop, a plankton expert at the University of Plymouth, agrees that there is an abundance of jellyfish this year. She went diving every day in August and says she had never seen so many jellyfish, including the crystal jellyfish which she had never before seen in the UK.

This creature normally lives in warmer waters but the hot weather in June created good marine conditions for it to thrive in the UK.

“The jellyfish this summer just did great, including the native ones,” she underlines.