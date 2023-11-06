Lula’s party announces endorsement to Massa

Lula is a key regional ally of Argentine President Alberto Fernández.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Workers’ Party (PT) announced it would support Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa against Libertarian Congressman Javier Milei in the Nov. 19 runoff.

In a move to “defeat the extreme right” and “build a world of peace, cooperation, and solidarity,” the PT likened Milei to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who has openly endorsed the challenger’s bid

PT Brazil argued that “two projects of society will confront each other: one, represented by the presidential candidacy of Sergio Massa, with a democratic and popular profile, with a government program of development and social justice; and the other, of the candidate Javier Milei, representing the extreme right and the economic ultra neoliberalism of save yourself.”

“We Brazilians know well this second extreme right alternative, which also governed our country in the previous period. We know all the pain and suffering that the disregard for people's lives meant for our country,” the PT went on.

Massa represents “regional integration to bring social justice, peace, democracy and a development project that places our region in a sovereign way in the group of nations, in an increasingly complex world in which everyday democracy and world peace are at risk,” the political force added while calling for “defeating the extreme right, which is globally articulated.”

Achieving that “is an essential task to build a world of peace, cooperation, and solidarity,” the PT stressed.

“We have no hesitation in supporting the candidacy of Sergio Massa, of the Union for the Homeland coalition,” the largest left-wing formation in Latin America also said on social networks through a statement signed by party Chairwoman Gleisi Hoffmann.