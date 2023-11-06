Paraguayan President off to Chile for 3-day state visit

6th Monday, November 2023 - 09:54 UTC Full article

The meeting between Peña and Boric is expected to mark the beginning of a new era in diplomatic ties between the two countries

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña will be traveling to Santiago for a meeting with his Chilean colleague Gabriel Boric Font on Monday and a conference at the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) on Tuesday, among other engagements. Peña will stay in the Chilean capital until Nov. 8, it was also announced.

The meeting between the two presidents at the La Moneda Palace marks the beginning of a new phase of ties between the two countries, according to regional matters analysts.

Peña's agenda also includes an encounter with Senate Speaker Juan Antonio Coloma at the historic headquarters of the former Congress in Santiago de Chile, followed by talks with Lower House Speaker Ricardo Cifuentes.

The Paraguayan leader will also get together with Chilean businessmen and host other events at the Paraguayan Embassy in Santiago to foster commercial development.

At the ECLAC headquarters, Peña will hold a bilateral meeting with Executive Secretary José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs and deliver a master conference bringing together diplomats, businessmen, and special guests.

President Peña also plans to meet with the Paraguayan community in Chile. The head of state’s agenda also includes a visit to the headquarters of the Sociedad de Fomento Fabril (Sofofa), where he will meet with Governors José Miguel Carvajal (Tarapacá) and Nalto Espinoza (Antofagasta), as well as with Iquique Mayor Mauricio Soria Macchiavello.