Falklands Representative marks service of Falkland Islanders at Houses of Parliament

7th Tuesday, November 2023 - 10:23 UTC

The Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe, Mr Richard Hyslop, has paid tribute to the service of Falkland Islanders during the First and Second World War and those who helped liberate the Falkland Islands in 1982 by placing a commemorative stake in their honour at the UK Parliament’s Garden of Remembrance.

Mr Hyslop placed the commemorate stake in memory of the 22 Falkland Islanders who were killed while serving with the allied war effort during the First World War, the 24 Islanders who were killed in action during the Second World War and finally, the three Falkland Islanders who died during the Falklands War and the 255 British Armed Forces personnel killed while liberating the Falkland Islands in 1982.



The UK Parliament’s Garden of Remembrance was created by the Speaker of the House of Commons to allow for Parliamentarians and the Representatives of UK Overseas Territories to pay tribute to the fallen ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday which will be marked later this week.



Mr Hyslop said, “I was honoured to place a commemorative wooden stake in the UK Parliament’s Garden of Remembrance in tribute to those exceptionally brave Falkland Islanders who served in both World Wars, many of whom sadly did not return to our Islands, and those who helped to liberate the Falkland Islands in 1982. It is hugely important that we remember the ultimate sacrifice and tremendous service of those individuals who did so much to protect the freedoms we enjoy today”.