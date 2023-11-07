Importance of Brazilian SMEs highlighted

7th Tuesday, November 2023 - 09:21 UTC

“Job generation ensures that Brazil once again becomes the country of employability,” said Décio Lima

According to a study released Monday, small businesses account for 71% of the jobs created in Brazil until September this year, Agencia Brasil reported. The document showed some 1.5 million work opportunities had been opened nationwide, 211,764 of them formal.

Micro and small businesses accounted for 1.1 million (or 71%) of the total of 1.5 million new formal jobs created in Brazil between January and September 2023. The months of August and September were the most favorable, with 219,330 and 211,764 new formal jobs respectively.

The figures can be found in a study released Monday (Nov. 6) by the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae) based on data from the Labor Ministry.

According to Sebrae, of the more than 211,000 openings created in September, 147,173 were in micro and small businesses (69.5%). Of the 219,000 created in August, 160,899 were in small businesses — 73.17% of all posts created in the month.

Medium-sized and large companies generated 307,900 new jobs — 19.2% of the 1.5 million new jobs generated in that time.

In Sebrae head Décio Lima’s view, these positive figures indicate the resumption of prosperity in Brazil.

“Job generation ensures that Brazil once again becomes the country of employability, allowing Brazilians to start consuming again and generating income,” he said, pointing out that the country's economy is “strengthening” with a growing GDP, a trade balance surplus, and controlled inflation.

The services sector was reported as the biggest contributor to job creation in September. “Considering the entire group of micro and small companies, 68,400 openings were filled. Second comes commerce, with 37,300 vacancies, followed by construction, with 19,800 jobs created.”

Among medium-sized and large companies, services (26,500), manufacturing (24,400), and commerce (6,000) stood out in September. Year to date, the highlights were services (177,600), manufacturing (90,000), and construction (26,000).

(Source: Agencia Brasil)