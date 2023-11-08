Brazil: poll shows 57% agree Bolsonaro should be indicted due to Congress attack

In addition to Bolsonaro, Anderson Torres, and Generals Walter Braga Netto and Augusto Heleno are among those indicted for the Jan. 8 events

A nationwide survey carried out between Oct. 20 and 23 showed 57% of Brazilians believed that the indictment of former President Jair Bolsonaro was the correct decision by the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) delving into the case of the Jan. 8 riots in Brasilia where the headquarters of ll three branches of government were attacked.

The respondents, aged 16 and over, also approved of the stance adopted by the current government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva concerning the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. The study was performed face to face by the OMA Institute with 1,208 people.

Behind the 57% of respondents who supported the CPMI's decision, another 30% disagreed with the request for indictment; 5% were indifferent (neither agree nor disagree); and 8% did not know how to respond.

”The request to indict the former President has majority support among those interviewed. It's clear that only the so-called captive audience (of Bolsonaro) disagrees with the CPMI's decision,” says Marcus Flora, chief analyst at the Information Integrity Center (NII) of the Nova agency, who hired the OMA Research Institute for the survey.

The report penned by Senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) calls for the indictment of Jair Bolsonaro and 60 other people. The text was approved by the members of the CPMI with 20 votes in favor, 11 against, and one abstention.

In addition to the former president, other members of the previous government such as former Justice Minister Anderson Torres, former Vice President General Walter Braga Netto, and former GSI Minister General Augusto Heleno are on the list of those indicted for the Jan. 8 events.

Regarding the level of knowledge about Bolsonaro's indictment in the CPMI of coup acts, 37% of those interviewed considered themselves to be well informed on the subject; 33% mentioned knowing more or less about it; 27% said they were not informed and 4% did not know how to respond.

The interviewees also shared their level of satisfaction with the Brazilian government's actions in the face of world conflicts. Regarding the country's position in favor of peace in the war between Ukraine and Russia, 75% approve; 16% disapprove and 9% did not know how to respond.

Regarding Brazil's performance in the search for peace between Palestine and Israel, 78% of those interviewed approved, 17% disapproved and 6% were unable to answer.

Regarding the Brazilian government's efforts to extract Brazilians from the conflict zone between Palestine and Israel, 94% of those interviewed approved of the operation; 5% disapproved; and 2% were unable to answer.