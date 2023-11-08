Brazil to become world's leading chicken meat exporter in 2024

Brazil is projected to account for 36% of worldwide exports, with the United States (the world’s second-largest chicken meat producer) responsible for 25%.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), global chicken meat exports are expected to reach at least 14 million tons next year, marking a 2.91% growth compared to this year’s exports.

The USDA reports that since 2019, the year before the pandemic hit, chicken meat exports have only grown by 7%. In a comparison involving 11 countries, at least four of them experienced declines: the United Kingdom 44%, Argentina at 40%, the European Union at 20%, and Belarus at approximately 14%. Conversely, Russia increased its exports by 30%, China by 24%, and Thailand by 16%, the same percentage as Turkey.

However, even with the additional volume from these countries, their combined increase doesn’t come close to the additional 1.086 million tons of chicken meat forecasted for Brazil, representing a 27.5% addition over five years.

If these trends hold in 2024, Brazil’s share in global chicken meat exports will have increased by nearly 20% compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic year.