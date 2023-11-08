New Foreign Minister appointed in Peru

8th Wednesday, November 2023 - 10:15 UTC Full article

Gonzalez-Olaechea is known for his conservative stance

Political Scientist Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco was sworn in Tuesday as Peru’s new Foreign Minister following the resignation of Ana Cecilia Gervasi over sloppy arrangements for a one-on-one presidential meeting between Dina Boluarte and her US colleague Joseph Biden in Washington DC.

Gonzalez-Olaechea is known for his critical stance towards human rights monitoring and made remarks in that regard back in May. He has also suggested Peru needed to withdraw from the Inter-American human rights system because of an alleged left-wing ideological bias.

Peru’s new top diplomat is a college professor, a former ministerial advisor, and a former director of the International Labor Organization (ILO), among other achievements. He is also notorious for his conservative views.

González-Olaechea is also the father-in-law of Argentine model Xoana Gonzalez, who made a living through posting pictures of herself on OnlyFans. In 2020, she married Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Gallardo the son of the new minister in Lima.

“Happy with the daughter-in-law, happy with our son, may they be very happy. He has his personality and one has to respect it,” the now minister said at that time.