Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, November 8th 2023 - 18:34 UTC

 

 

New Foreign Minister appointed in Peru

Wednesday, November 8th 2023 - 10:15 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Gonzalez-Olaechea is known for his conservative stance Gonzalez-Olaechea is known for his conservative stance

Political Scientist Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco was sworn in Tuesday as Peru’s new Foreign Minister following the resignation of Ana Cecilia Gervasi over sloppy arrangements for a one-on-one presidential meeting between Dina Boluarte and her US colleague Joseph Biden in Washington DC.

Gonzalez-Olaechea is known for his critical stance towards human rights monitoring and made remarks in that regard back in May. He has also suggested Peru needed to withdraw from the Inter-American human rights system because of an alleged left-wing ideological bias.

Peru’s new top diplomat is a college professor, a former ministerial advisor, and a former director of the International Labor Organization (ILO), among other achievements. He is also notorious for his conservative views.

González-Olaechea is also the father-in-law of Argentine model Xoana Gonzalez, who made a living through posting pictures of herself on OnlyFans. In 2020, she married Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Gallardo the son of the new minister in Lima.

“Happy with the daughter-in-law, happy with our son, may they be very happy. He has his personality and one has to respect it,” the now minister said at that time.

Categories: Politics, Latin America.
Tags: Ana Cecilia Gervasi, Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco, Peru.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 